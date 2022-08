Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Plastipak Packaging to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorneys Ellyn J. Clevenger and Wendy E. Manard on behalf of Rebecca Westbrook. The case is 1:22-cv-05161, Westbrook v. Plastipak Packaging Inc.

Louisiana

August 30, 2022, 4:12 PM