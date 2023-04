Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quarles & Brady on Friday removed a quiet title action against Caliber Home Loan, Select Portfolio Servicing and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default, was filed pro se by Michael Westbrook. The case is 2:23-cv-00624, Westbrook v. Caliber Home Loan Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Westbrook

defendants

US Bank National Association

Caliber Home Loan Incorporated

MERS

Quality Loan Service Corporation

Select Portfolio Servicing Incorporated

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

Mccarthy And Holthus Llp

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property