New Suit - Contract

Barley Snyder filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of John Martin and Westbrook Monster Mix, a company specializing in deer feed. The complaint, seeking royalty payments pursuant to a licensing agreement, pursues claims against Easy Gardener Products Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02952, Westbrook Monster Mix Company, LLC et al v. Easy Gardener Products, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

John Martin

Westbrook Monster Mix Company, LLC

Barley Snyder

defendants

Easy Gardener Products, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract