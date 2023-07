Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foulston Siefkin and Butler Snow on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Thrive Restaurant Group to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Jesse Harbison Law and Steiner & Steiner on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming harassment due to racial bias. The case is 3:23-cv-00771, Westbrook et al v. Thrive Restaurant Group, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 28, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Victor Westbrook

Whitney Coles

Jesse Harbison Law, PLLC

Steiner & Steiner, LLC

defendants

Thrive Restaurant Group, LLC

Thrive Together, LLC

defendant counsels

Foulston Siefkin

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination