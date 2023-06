New Suit - Trademark

Westbridge Capital Management LLC sued Westbridge Capital Ltd. for trademark infringement on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Goodwin Procter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03126, Westbridge Capital Management LLC v. Westbridge Capital Ltd.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Westbridge Capital Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Goodwin Procter

defendants

Westbridge Capital, Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims