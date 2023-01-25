Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London and other insurers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Fishman Haygood LLP and Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Oakmont Apartments. The case is 2:23-cv-00320, Westbank Holdings, LLC dba Oakmont Apartments v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London Subscribing to Policy No. Vpc-Cn-0002660-01 et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 2:32 PM