Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hook & Hook on Thursday removed to West Virginia Northern District Court a lawsuit concerning mining rights which names Carolyn R. Wendt and L. Allen Wendt. The suit was filed by Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on behalf of Marshall County Coal Resources and West Virginia Land Resources. The case is 5:23-cv-00259, West Virginia Land Resources, Inc. et al v. Wendt et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 20, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Marshall County Coal Resources, Inc.

West Virginia Land Resources, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

defendants

Carolyn R. Wendt

L. Allen Wendt

defendant counsels

Hook & Hook

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property