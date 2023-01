Who Got The Work

Jakob F. Williams of Clark Hill has stepped in to represent Equifax in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Nov. 28 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, is 2:22-cv-04732, West v. Transunion et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 7:58 AM