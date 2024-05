Who Got The Work

Brian L. Tremer of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. and WKS Restaurant Group in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed pro se on March 25 in California Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia K. Demarchi, is 5:24-cv-01840, West v. Sunnyvale/Santa Clara El Pollo Loco et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 13, 2024, 11:31 AM

Plaintiffs

James West

defendants

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

Sunnyvale/Santa Clara El Pollo Loco

Wks Restaurant Group

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation