New Suit

JBS, a Brazilian meat processing company, and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The case was brought by Shrader & Associates and attorney Lance Lee on behalf of the Estate of Bobby West Jr., a poultry processing plant worker who passed away after contracting COVID-19 allegedly due to the defendants' 'willful and wanton disregard' for worker safety. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00117, West v. Pride Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 15, 2022, 3:15 PM