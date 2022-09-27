New Suit - Class Action

Fulton Bank N.A. and insurance tracking technology provider Overby-Seawell Co. were hit with a data breach class action Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2022 breach impacting the sensitive and personal information of thousands of current and former customers and other consumers for whom the defendants provided services. The suit is backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and The Finley Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03858, West v. Overby-Seawell Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 27, 2022, 5:52 AM