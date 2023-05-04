Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Lodging/Hospitality Management Corp. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Derald L. Gab on behalf of a former shuttle bus driver for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to age-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00584, West v. Lodging/Hospitality Management Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

May 04, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles West

defendants

Lodging/Hospitality Management Corp.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination