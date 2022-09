Removed To Federal Court

Young, Bill, Boles, Palmer, Duke & Thompson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ver Ploeg & Marino on behalf of Rhon A. West, who accuses Geico of failing to settle claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 0:22-cv-61725, West v. GEICO Indemnity Insurance Company.