New Suit - Employment

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was slapped with an employment lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was brought by Beard Kultgen Brophy Bostwick & Dickson on behalf of a former Austin-based employee who claims that she was subjected to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, intimidation and defamation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00923, West v. Charter Communications, LLC.

Telecommunications

August 07, 2023, 4:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Janaya L West

defendants

Charter Communications, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination