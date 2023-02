Who Got The Work

John V. Moore of McGuireWoods and Carol A. Diprinzio of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan have entered appearances for Bank of America and Cross River Bank, respectively, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Jan. 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, is 2:23-cv-00143, West v. Bank Of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 4:52 AM