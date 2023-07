Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Sterchi on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against AutoZone to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning an incident allegedly caused by a defective Duralast hydraulic jack, was filed by Page Law on behalf of the estate of Don West. The case is 4:23-cv-00950, West v. AutoZone, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 28, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela West

defendants

Autozone, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker Sterchi Llc - St Louis

Baker Sterchi Llc - Kansas City

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims