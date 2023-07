Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against tax firm WTAS LLC to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Jenkins Dedmon Law Group on behalf of West Tennessee Air Service. The case is 1:23-cv-01132, West Tennessee Air Service, LLC v. Wtas, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 07, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

West Tennessee Air Service, LLC

Plaintiffs

Jenkins Dedmon Law Group, LLP

defendants

Kyle E Rich

Melody L Rich

Wtas, LLC

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract