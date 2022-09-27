Who Got The Work

Ronald L. Hicks Jr. of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur has entered an appearance for Crowdsteer Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 25 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Venable on behalf of home remodeling company West Shore Home LLC, accuses the defendants of steering consumers away from doing business with West Shore by fraudulently advertising 'West Shore' remodeling deals on Google and leading consumers West Shore's competitors websites. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston, is 2:22-cv-03405, West Shore Home, LLC v. Elocal USA, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 27, 2022, 7:37 AM