Who Got The Work

Steven W. Zoffer of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote has entered an appearance for eLocal USA LLC in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 25 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Venable on behalf of home remodeling company West Shore Home LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston, is 2:22-cv-03405, West Shore Home LLC v. Elocal USA LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 16, 2022, 10:28 AM