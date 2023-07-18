New Suit - False Advertising & Defamation

Venable filed a lawsuit alleging false advertising and defamation Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of West Shore Home. The suit targets Window Universe and Daniel Schweihs for allegedly engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme by misrepresenting the website TheWindowDog.com as a hub to find information about West Shore's services and prices in order to intercept leads that would have otherwise gone to the plaintiff's business. The suit also asserts that the defendants have recently engaged in a marketing campaign which includes disparaging messages about West Shore. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00939, West Shore Home, LLC v. Daniel et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 18, 2023, 12:44 PM

