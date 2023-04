New Suit - Trade Secrets

West Marine Products filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former sales representative David J. Buttrick on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Land'n Sea. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10878, West Marine Products Inc. v. Buttrick.

Massachusetts

April 24, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

West Marine Products, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

David J Buttrick

nature of claim: 880/