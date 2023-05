New Suit - Trade Secrets

West Marine Products filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Andres Alamo on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses the defendant of downloading trade secrets and confidential information after resigning from the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60920, West Marine Products Inc. v. Alamo.

Florida

May 17, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

West Marine Products, Inc.,

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Andres Alamo

nature of claim: 880/