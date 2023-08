Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Cal-Maine Foods, Balance Professional Inc. and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by William M. Julien PA on behalf of three former loaders. The case is 5:23-cv-00481, West et al. v. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 01, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Ray Journell

Samuel Alexander Ragan

Steven Wayne West

defendants

Balance Professional, Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Psg Oldco, LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination