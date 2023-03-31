Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell and Akerman on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against WCCC OP LLC to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Posinelli PC on behalf of West County Property Holdings, the owner of a nursing care facility rented by the defendant. The suit alleges that the defendant failed to make rent payments and to properly maintain the facility, resulting in public health violations. The case is 4:23-cv-00407, West County Property Holdings, LLC v. WCCC OP LLC.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

West County Property Holdings, LLC

defendants

Wccc Op LLC

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract