New Suit

Goldberg Segalla filed a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of West American Insurance. The suit targets NC & Sons for allegedly owing over $84,000 toward a commercial general liability policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00772, West American Insurance Company v. NC & Sons, Inc.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:11 PM