Who Got The Work

Rocklan W. King III of Adams and Reese has entered an appearance for the Bargain Barn, known as United Grocery Outlet, in a pending breach-of-lease lawsuit. The suit was filed May 14 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by attorney Jonathan O’Boyle on behalf of West 2 East Land LP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer, is 3:24-cv-00225, West 2 East Land, L.P. v. The Bargain Barn, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 01, 2024, 12:21 PM

Plaintiffs

West 2 East Land, L.P.

Plaintiffs

The O'Boyle Law Firm

Defendants

The Bargain Barn, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract