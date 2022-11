New Suit

Stevens & Lee filed a tax lawsuit against the federal government Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Colleen A. Messner and Danny M. Wessner. The suit seeks more than $18,200 in a tax refund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04517, Wessner et al.

November 10, 2022, 5:57 PM