Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Auto and Home Services and Oviedo Masiel Olivera to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Gregory Ward Butrum on behalf of Heather M. Wesley. The case is 3:23-cv-00336, Wesley v. Olivera et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather M. Wesley

Plaintiffs

Gregory Ward Butrum, PLLC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Auto and Home Services LLC

Oviedo Masiel Olivera

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute