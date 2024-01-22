Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Greenspoon Marder have stepped in as defense counsel to Diamond Resorts Management in a pending antitrust lawsuit arising from an alleged bait-and-switch scheme. The complaint, filed Dec. 8 in Florida Middle District Court by Nardella & Nardella and Bradford Edwards LLP on behalf of Wesley Financial Group, contends that the defendant uses fraudulent and misleading sales techniques to sell timeshares to consumers. The complaint further contends that the defendant has conspired with other companies to develop its own 'exit program' to take business away from exit companies such as the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:23-cv-02361, Wesley Financial Group, LLC v. Diamond Resorts U.S. Collection Development, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 22, 2024, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Wesley Financial Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Nardella & Nardella, PLLC

Bradford Edwards LLP

defendants

Diamond Resorts Hawaii Collection Development, LLC

Diamond Resorts Management, Inc.

Diamond Resorts U.S. Collection Development, LLC

defendant counsels

Stacie O Kinser

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations