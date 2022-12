Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brackett & Ellis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Zurich subsidiary Steadfast Insurance and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over an arbitration judgment, was filed by Flores & Pelaez-Prada on behalf of Weslaco Independent School District. The case is 7:22-cv-00432, Weslaco Independent School District v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing Severally to Cert. No. Amr-64191-01 et al.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 4:32 PM