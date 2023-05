New Suit

Wesco Insurance, an AmTrust Financial Services company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Kennedys, names RD Expedited and other claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation. The case is 1:23-cv-02969, Wesco Insurance Company v. RD Expedited, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Wesco Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Kennedys Cmk LLP

defendants

A.J., Ppa Marshall Jones

Estate of Ashley Ferguson Jones by Marshall Jones, Administrator

M.J., Ppa Marshall Jones

Marshall Jones

RD Expedited, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute