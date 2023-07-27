New Suit - Insurance

OpenText, a Canadian developer of information management software, and certain former directors and officers were hit with an insurance lawsuit on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Collins Einhorn Farrell on behalf of AmTrust subsidiary Wesco Insurance Co., seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying shareholder class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11816, Wesco Insurance Company v. Opentext Corporation et al.

Technology

July 27, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Wesco Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Collins Einhorn Farrell

defendants

Opentext Corporation

Andreas Mai

Bernard M. Goldsmith

Enrico Digirolamo

John F. Smith

Jonathan Yaron

Lawrence David Hansen

Samuel M. Inman, III

William O. Grabe

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute