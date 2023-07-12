New Suit - Insurance

Wesco Insurance, an AmTrust Financial Services company, filed a complaint for rescission of lawyers liability coverage and declaratory judgment Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, names the Law Offices of Leslie A. Levy and the bankruptcy estate of AME Zion Western Episcopal District. The suit accuses Levy of failing to state that she had been sued by AME for legal malpractice on an application renewal form. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03473, Wesco Insurance Company v. Levy et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 7:29 PM

Wesco Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

Jeffrey I. Golden

Law Offices of Leslie A. Levy

Leslie A. Levy

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute