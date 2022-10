New Suit

IRA Financial was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kaplan Zeena on behalf of AmTrust subsidiary Wesco Insurance, seeks a declaration that Wesco has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying data breach class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23507, Wesco Insurance Co. v. IRA Financial Group LLC et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 4:25 PM