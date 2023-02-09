New Suit

AmTrust Financial subsidiary Wesco Insurance sued Industrial Sheet Metal Fabricators, Rudy Garcia Fonseca and Juan Manuel Iglesias Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Wesco has no duty to defend or indemnify Industrial Sheet Metal in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20515, Wesco Insurance Company v. Industrial Sheet Metal Fabricators LLC et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 1:25 PM