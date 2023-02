New Suit

Wesco Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks to declare that Wesco has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying loan repayment action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02026, Wesco Insurance Company v. Gallegos et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 5:35 AM