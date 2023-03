Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Harden Law Group on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Capital Resorts to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid premiums for workers comp and employers' liability insurance, was filed by Richard P. Joblove PA on behalf of Wesco Insurance. The case is 0:23-cv-60508, Wesco Insurance Co. v. Capital Resorts Group LLC et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 4:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Wesco Insurance Company

defendants

Capital Resorts Group LLC

Capital Resorts Of Wisconsin II LLC

Capital Resorts Of Wisconsin LLC

defendant counsels

Harden Law Group, P.A.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract