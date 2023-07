Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fee Smith Sharp & Vitullo on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bloomin' Brands, owner of fast casual dining chains including Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Benjamin Wertz. The case is 4:23-cv-00663, Wertz v. Bloomin' Brands Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 20, 2023, 1:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Wertz

defendants

Bloomin' Brands Inc.

defendant counsels

Fee Smith Sharp Vitullo

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims