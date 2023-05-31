New Suit - Contract

Cabot Lodge Securities and Craig Gould were sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on behalf of financial advisors Ann Louise Werts and Dan Werts, accuses the defendants of asserting baseless third-party indemnification claims against the plaintiffs in four underlying arbitrations brought by customers against the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01374, Werts et al. v. Cabot Lodge Securities LLC et al.

Business Services

May 31, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Ann Louise Werts

Dan Werts

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Cabot Lodge Securities

Craig Gould

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract