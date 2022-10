Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Principal Financial Group, a global insurance and asset management group, and Inter-State Studio & Publishing Co. to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, for disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Accurso Law Firm on behalf of Cynthia Werths. The case is 2:22-cv-04152, Werths v. Principal Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 3:37 PM