Who Got The Work

Edna S. Kersting of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Principal Financial Group, a global insurance and asset management group, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, for disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed Oct. 20 in Missouri Western District Court by Accurso Law Firm on behalf of Cynthia Werths. Inter-State Studio & Publishing Co. is also a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Willie J. Epps Jr., is 2:22-cv-04152, Werths v. Principal Life Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 9:35 AM