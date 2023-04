New Suit

The Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection was sued Thursday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court action, filed by Vinson & Elkins partner Ephraim Wernick, seeks all communications concerning MoneyGram International Inc., a client of Wernick. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01039, Wernick v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

April 13, 2023, 7:06 PM

Ephraim Wernick

Vinson & Elkins

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act