Eric Yoon of Holland & Knight and Allison Delaurentis of Goodwin Procter have stepped in as defense counsel to Comcast and Citrix Systems, respectively, in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky and Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski & Wall, centers on a cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying data of approximately 36 million consumers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:24-cv-00599, Werner v. Comcast Cable Communications, LLC et al.

March 25, 2024, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Ralf Werner

Plaintiffs

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall PLLC

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall, PLLC

defendants

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract