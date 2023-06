Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Advanced Elements Inc., a manufacturer of kayaks and other paddle sports products, and Clay Haller to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Davis & Davis on behalf of a former salesperson who alleges that the defendants failed to pay his commissions. The case is 1:23-cv-11335, Werner v. Advanced Elements, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Randy Werner

defendants

Advanced Elements, Inc.

Clay Haller

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract