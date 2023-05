Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Exactech and Exactech U.S. to Maryland District Court. The suit, concerning a knee implant, was filed by attorney Edward F. Simon on behalf of Barry Werner and Susan D. Werner. The case is 1:23-cv-01374, Werner et al v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 23, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Barry Werner

Susan D. Werner

defendants

Exactech US, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims