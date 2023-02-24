Were Stuck With Him From Now on?: Law Firm Partners Feud Rea...

News From Law.com

An intellectual property attorney's fight with his former firm has Texas Supreme Court justices wondering about the right of managers to assign a zero value to a departing partner's shares. During oral argument, Justice Even Young conjectured that if a shareholder had worked in a firm through a calendar year and was then told his cash-out shares for that period was zero, "that seems problematic, but I don't see where in your argument they couldn't do it. I might have trouble recruiting new partners if they did that." Young was speaking to Robert J. Myers, one of two lawyers arguing for the respondent firm Friedman Suder & Cooke in Skeels v. Studer.

February 24, 2023, 4:43 PM