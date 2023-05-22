Were Not Going to Pay for Our Own Destruction: Republican St...

News From Law.com

While the scope of environmental, social and governance policies continues to be under debate among legislators, corporate stakeholders as well as attorneys working in this space, Republican attorneys general have joined forces with some red state legislators to lead a concerted campaign against ESG. "This is an emotional thing," Wilmer Hale's co-chair of the firm's state attorneys general practice Paul W. Connell told NLJ. "The words that are generated by Republican AGs related to ESG are 'this is economic vandalism' or 'we're not going to sit back and pay for our own destruction.'"

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 8:39 AM

nature of claim: /