Were Not Going Anywhere: Plaintiffs Plan to Appeal $1.5M Par...

Several years after their most recent appearance before a federal judge, three out of five defendants in an alleged $4 million bitcoin fraud implicating an Atlanta lawyer and Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency company finally saw their day in court.On March 22, Judge Michael Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted summary judgment in favor of defendant Wells Fargo, and the plaintiffs' lawyer said he plans to appeal that decision.

April 06, 2023, 3:44 PM

