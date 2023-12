News From Law.com

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced that Atlanta will be the site of its new Southeastern regional office. The new office will be established under the direction of the Unleashing American Innovators Act of 2022, which was designed to increase participation in the patent system by women, people of color, military veterans, individual inventors and other underrepresented groups.

December 15, 2023, 4:47 PM

