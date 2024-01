News From Law.com

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Bruce Birenboim, representing Davis Polk & Wardwell in ex-associate Kaloma Cardwell's retaliation suit against the firm, on Wednesday began his cross-examination of Cardwell by asking whether several Davis Polk partners have lied on the witness stand.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 24, 2024, 4:53 PM

nature of claim: /